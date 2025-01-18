Idaho Snow Report Roundup: Which ski area has the most snow?

There are 12 ski areas in the State of Idaho (Grand Targhee is in Wyoming so it doesn't count) and nearly all of them are off to a great start this winter season. As we sit through a long dry stretch, most ski resorts have between 90-100% of their terrain open as of January 18th with the only exceptions being Pebble Creek and Kelly Canyon.
So who has the deepest snowpack*?
Based on data from the individual resorts, here's how Idaho ski areas are stacking up this season.
*Base depths are taken at the summit
Idaho Snow Report Roundup (1/18/25)
1) Brundage Mountain Resort
Base Depth: 75"
Season Total: 178"
2) Silver Mountain
Base Depth: 72"
Season Total: 145"
3) Magic Mountain
Base Depth: 64"
Season Total: NA
4) Schweitzer Mountain Resort
Base Depth: 63"
Season Total: 166"
5) Tamarack
Base Depth: 60"
Season Total: 127"
6) Bogus Basin Ski Area
Base Depth: 56"
Season Total: 139"
7) Sun Valley Resort
Base Depth: 54"
Season Total: 80"
8) Lookout Pass Ski Area
Base Depth: 52"
Season Total: 136"
9) Soldier Mountain
Base Depth: 50"
Season Total: 88"
10) Pomerelle Mountain
Base Depth: 43"
Season Total: 141"
11) Kelly Canyon Ski Area
Base Depth: 40"
Season Total: NA
12) Pebble Creek
Base Depth: 26"
Season Total: NA