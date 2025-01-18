Idaho Snow Report Roundup: Which ski area has the most snow?

There are 12 ski areas in the State of Idaho (Grand Targhee is in Wyoming so it doesn't count) and nearly all of them are off to a great start this winter season. As we sit through a long dry stretch, most ski resorts have between 90-100% of their terrain open as of January 18th with the only exceptions being Pebble Creek and Kelly Canyon.

So who has the deepest snowpack*?

Based on data from the individual resorts, here's how Idaho ski areas are stacking up this season.

*Base depths are taken at the summit

Idaho Snow Report Roundup (1/18/25)

1) Brundage Mountain Resort

Base Depth: 75"

Season Total: 178"

Brundage Snow Report

2) Silver Mountain

Base Depth: 72"

Season Total: 145"

Silver Mountain Snow Report

3) Magic Mountain

Base Depth: 64"

Season Total: NA

Magic Mountain Snow Report

4) Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Base Depth: 63"

Season Total: 166"

Schweitzer Snow Report

5) Tamarack

Base Depth: 60"

Season Total: 127"

Tamarack Snow Report

6) Bogus Basin Ski Area

Base Depth: 56"

Season Total: 139"

Bogus Basin Snow Report



7) Sun Valley Resort

Base Depth: 54"

Season Total: 80"

Sun Valley Snow Report

8) Lookout Pass Ski Area

Base Depth: 52"

Season Total: 136"

Lookout Pass Snow Report

9) Soldier Mountain

Base Depth: 50"

Season Total: 88"

Soldier Mountain Snow Report

10) Pomerelle Mountain

Base Depth: 43"

Season Total: 141"

Pomerelle Snow Report

11) Kelly Canyon Ski Area

Base Depth: 40"

Season Total: NA

Kelly Canyon Snow Report

12) Pebble Creek

Base Depth: 26"

Season Total: NA

Pebble Creek Snow Report