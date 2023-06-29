Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmup starts today!

Extended Forecast
Ridge of heat
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 08:37:56-04

A new weather pattern is settling into the SW Idaho area bringing our temperatures way up over the holiday weekend. This ridge of high pressure moves in today and we're going to feel the impact in our lower valleys.

Ridge of heat

The Treasure Valley area will see highs in the upper 80s low 90s today! Lots of sunshine expected as this system expands over our area. A few isolated storms will pop up in the east central mountains today but are set to be very low impact as that cooler, wetter low-pressure weather pattern moves towards the east.

Extended Forecast

Stay safe this holiday weekend! It's going to get hot and our bodies will need regular cool-downs with water and shade (air conditioning also helps). Be aware of fire danger for this 4th of July holiday weekend - environmental conditions will dry out quickly during this heat wave.

More info on what fire experts are saying here: How to safely enjoy fireworks this holiday weekend

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018