Warmup starts today!

A new weather pattern is settling into the SW Idaho area bringing our temperatures way up over the holiday weekend. This ridge of high pressure moves in today and we're going to feel the impact in our lower valleys.

Idaho News 6

The Treasure Valley area will see highs in the upper 80s low 90s today! Lots of sunshine expected as this system expands over our area. A few isolated storms will pop up in the east central mountains today but are set to be very low impact as that cooler, wetter low-pressure weather pattern moves towards the east.

Idaho News 6

Stay safe this holiday weekend! It's going to get hot and our bodies will need regular cool-downs with water and shade (air conditioning also helps). Be aware of fire danger for this 4th of July holiday weekend - environmental conditions will dry out quickly during this heat wave.

More info on what fire experts are saying here: How to safely enjoy fireworks this holiday weekend