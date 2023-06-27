How to safely enjoy fireworks this holiday weekend

BOISE, Idaho — July 4th is just around the corner and with excessive heat and the use of fireworks, fires are more than a reality.

“Every year all fire organizations the BLM forest service city fire organizations are really working hard to get the fire prevention message out there,” says Jared Jablonski,

Stands are going up across the treasure valley and people are starting to buy fireworks.

Here in Idaho, only non-aerial common fireworks like sparklers are legal, but that doesn't mean you won't see fireworks lighting up the sky and that's why watching where they're fired off is so important.

“you're going to want to use safe and sound legal fireworks in the state and you're going to want to go to an area that aren't federal lands in an area that's clear of vegetation like in a gravel parking lot or somewhere you're not going to accidentally lit something on fire,”

Jablonski says to ensure a safe fourth, checking the area before lighting your fireworks is crucial.

If sparks get caught in any vegetation like a tree or a shrub, you're taking the risk of starting a fire

“Sometimes we do see human fires caused by fireworks sometimes we go to a lot of them the city departments probably go to a lot more of them than we do in town but sometimes we'll see wildland ones as well.”

Jablonski says BLM crews have been lucky so far and haven't responded to many fires started by fireworks but that doesn't mean fires aren't likely to start.

"You'd not want to be in an area where you don't need to wet anything you should find a spot that's really clear of that vegetation but if you're on pavement or gravel or something like that that's really the safe place to do it and if you're anywhere where you have the potential to light vegetation on fire you really should think about moving to a different location,” says Jablonki

To be safe this holiday weekend, Jablonski suggests letting the experts handle the fun and going to a public aerial show, to avoid firing or using your own fireworks.

The Boise Fire Department also shared several safety measures to ensure everyone has a safe and fun holiday.

