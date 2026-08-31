Warm up and light smoke return before shift in forecast

The start of our work week will trend warm and smoky, but the weather replacing it after might have you getting outdoor plans ready to go.

The Treasure Valley will kick off Monday with 90° highs and smoke in the air from the Crooked Fire. That smoke moves in mostly in the morning and clears out in the afternoon.

RELATED | Crooked Fire spreads to over 8,400 acres near Idaho City

Magic Valley, your forecast will be a bit cooler and clearer, with 80s and no smoke expected to reach down to the Twin Falls area. The forecast after that is set to be amazing for southern Idaho.

Midweek, both valley floors will see 70s and clear skies, with near-perfect conditions expected both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures warm to the low 80s by the weekend, so get out and enjoy the awesome weather coming to our area.

A bit of smoke and heat kicks off our week, but great weather is coming to Idaho soon!

WATCH FULL FORECAST HERE—