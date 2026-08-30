Crooked Fire spreads to over 8,400 acres near Idaho City

BOISE COUNTY — The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors traveling on Forest Road 384 to expect delays as crews work to contain the Crooked Fire.

Wildfire managers report that the fire, located 14 miles northeast of Idaho City, has spread to 8,433 acres and is 12% contained.

Crews are working to reduce fuels on Forest Road 384 and 327 to make access easier for firefighters and strengthen control lines. The Forest Service says it is escorting vehicle traffic through the work area.

Jennifer Russell- Idaho Team 1 Morning briefing on Crooked Fire, August 30, 2026.

The Crooked Fire has closed nearby recreation sites, including Black Rock Campground, Upper Crooked River Trailhead, Lower Crooked River Trailhead and Moore's Creek Summit Trail/Road.

In an update Sunday morning, officials said that active fire behavior overnight led to rolling debris and falling trees that intermittently blocked roadways. However, despite active conditions, officials report that control lines held. Crews will work Sunday to continue constructing lines along Forest Road 327 and indirect lines along Forest Road 384.

Fire managers said that a Complex Incident Management Team will take command of the response starting Monday morning.