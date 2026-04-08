Warm Thursday gives way to widespread weekend rain, mountain snow, and strong thunderstorms in Idaho

A warm and mostly dry Thursday will give way to an active weather pattern this weekend, bringing widespread rain, mountain snow, and the potential for strong thunderstorms across the region.

Picture-perfect Thursday gives way to Weekend showers & storms

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/8/26

Warm and dry conditions for Thursday

Before the stormy weather arrives, Thursday will offer mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with highs reaching near 75 degrees. The region will remain generally dry, with only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing in Harney County and along the Nevada border. Winds will remain light, staying below 15 mph for most areas.

Showers and strong thunderstorms arrive Friday

The weather pattern will begin to shift on Friday as two storm systems merge and push moisture inland. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms will develop, becoming most numerous in eastern Oregon during the day. By Friday evening, the greatest instability for strong thunderstorms will peak, bringing the potential for gusty winds and heavier downpours.

Widespread rain and severe storm potential Saturday

The wet weather will spread into western Idaho Friday night and continue through Saturday. Saturday afternoon brings an increased chance for stronger thunderstorms as the main storm system moves onshore. These storms could produce gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rain. Due to the highly unstable air, a few severe storms with strong winds are possible.

Weekend cooling and dropping mountain snow levels

Temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees across the board on Saturday as cooler air moves into the region. The two-day rainfall totals from Saturday through Monday are estimated to reach 0.25 to 0.75 inches in the valleys, while the mountains could accumulate 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain. Localized areas that experience stronger thunderstorms could see even higher rainfall amounts.

As colder air filters in behind the weekend storms, snow levels will begin to fall. After starting between 7,000 and 8,000 feet on Saturday, snow levels will dip to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet during the overnight and early morning hours on Monday and Tuesday. Mountain valleys could see up to 3 inches of snow, while localized high peaks may receive up to 8 inches.

Drier weather returns by Tuesday

Thunderstorm chances will decrease by Sunday as the colder air stabilizes the atmosphere, though showers will remain likely. Precipitation will begin to taper off on Monday, leading to a drier and sunnier Tuesday as high pressure briefly builds back into the area. Another weak system looks to pass to the north late Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of showers back to the forecast.