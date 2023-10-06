Warm Fall weekend before a return to cooler weather next week

A high pressure ridge continues to amplify over the western United States, bringing a beautiful blue sky and warming temperatures into the weekend. Daytime highs will jump into the mid to upper 70s in the Treasure Valley this afternoon. We likely hit 80° on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The average first frost in Boise is October 10th, but overnight lows only drop into the low to mid 50s in the valley the next several nights. Mountain areas also get in on the gorgeous weekend weather with daytime highs climbing to around 70°. Chilly mornings continue with temperatures dipping into the 30s. The mild days and chilly nights will help to bring out some of the brighter fall colors.

A weak low pressure system brings a return to cooler Fall weather with scattered showers, breezy conditions by next Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we quickly return to sunshine and warmth as high pressure regains control of the region for next weekend!