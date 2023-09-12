Fall colors are just getting started. Here is the latest map and when can you expect peak color.

Idaho offers a stunning canvas of fall foliage as summer gracefully transitions into autumn. Because of the varying elevations and forest types, the state becomes a tapestry of vibrant colors during this time of year. If you're eager to check out the peak or near-peak fall foliage conditions, here are some estimated dates to mark on your calendar for different regions of the state this year.

The above image shows the latest color forecast map for the next week. We will see some color developing over the central mountains.

Northern Idaho: For those exploring the scenic beauty of Northern Idaho, mid to late September is generally the prime time to experience the magnificent fall foliage display.

The Coeur d'Alene area which is known for its pristine lakes and lush forests, typically reaches near peak foliage conditions between late September and early October. The dense forests surrounding the Clearwater and St. Joe rivers also offer breathtaking sights, with peak foliage occurring around early to mid-October .

Central Idaho: In Central Idaho, prepare to be enchanted by the changing colors of the majestic Sawtooth Mountains and the spectacular Salmon River Canyon. Peak fall foliage in this area usually occurs during the last half of September .

The Sun Valley area reveals its autumn charm as September gives way to October . Visitors can revel in the breathtaking combination of yellow aspens against the rugged backdrop of the Boulder and Pioneer Mountains.

Southern Idaho: While Southern Idaho may not have dense forests, it still offers captivating fall foliage views. The Snake River Canyon, bordered by golden-hued shrubs and scattered deciduous trees, reaches peak or near peak foliage conditions around early to mid October .

The city of Boise, with its urban parks and tree-lined streets, provides opportunities for delightful fall foliage walks. The colors here typically reach their peak in mid to late October .

While these dates are approximate, they provide a helpful guide for planning your fall foliage adventures and ensuring you witness Idaho's peak or near-peak fall foliage conditions this year. So grab your camera, pack your hiking boots, and prepare to be mesmerized by the magical autumn hues Idaho has to offer.

To learn more about why the leaves change color in the Fall.

