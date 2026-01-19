Treasure Valley inversion lingers bringing fog and air quality concerns

The Treasure Valley can expect that inversion to hang around — at least for the majority of our week before we see a change in the weather pattern heading into Thursday and Friday.

This period will see continued low elevation stagnant air, fog, colder temperatures, and reduced air quality as the inversion experiences what forecasters hope are its final days.

Significant changes ahead

Thursday and especially Friday, the pattern begins to change significantly as a deep Hudson Bay low brings arctic air over much of the United States. The Treasure Valley will move into the western influence of this powerful system.

This pattern change will open the door for shortwaves and moisture to finally bring some precipitation and atmospheric mixing to break up the stagnant and dry conditions that have dominated the region.

Extended Forecast:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) Patchy fog before 11 a.m., then clouds breaking with a high near 36 degrees. Calm winds persist.

Monday night Patchy fog after 8 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear with a low around 24 degrees. Calm winds.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 11 a.m., then afternoon clearing with a high near 37 degrees as conditions begin showing signs of improvement.

Tuesday night Partly cloudy skies with a low around 24 degrees as the pattern begins its transition. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny conditions with a high near 42 degrees. The ridge maintains control but begins weakening.

Wednesday night Mostly cloudy skies with a low around 27 degrees as the weather pattern continues shifting.

Thursday Mostly sunny conditions with a high near 43 degrees as the pattern change begins taking effect.

Thursday night Partly cloudy skies with a low around 28 degrees. Winds may begin increasing as the Hudson Bay low approaches.

Friday Mostly cloudy conditions with a high near 45 degrees as the significant pattern change arrives.

Friday night A slight chance of rain and snow develops. Mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow continues. Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night A slight chance of rain and snow continues with a low around 29 degrees, partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow continues. Partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

