Treasure Valley heats up toward 101 degrees through Saturday before a cold front brings welcome relief Sunday

The Treasure Valley will see a gradual warming trend through Saturday, with temperatures climbing from 99 degrees Thursday to 101 degrees Friday before a dry cold front sweeps through Saturday evening, dropping temperatures 5 to 10 degrees and bringing much-needed relief by Sunday and Monday. Wildfire smoke will be a persistent concern through the end of the week, degrading air quality and moderating temperatures slightly.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 7/29/26

Smoke and Air Quality Through the Weekend

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact the Treasure Valley through Friday, with patchy to widespread smoke most noticeable during the overnight and early morning hours before afternoon mixing provides brief improvements. While the smoke will moderate afternoon temperatures by a few degrees, degraded air quality will remain a health concern through the end of the week. Residents sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor activities during the morning hours and keep windows and doors closed.

Heating Up Through Saturday

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will climb to near 99 degrees Thursday and 101 degrees Friday under mostly sunny skies and an upper-level ridge centered over the Intermountain West. Saturday will remain hot near 100 degrees before the cold front arrives. Low relative humidity values during peak heating hours will make conditions feel even more oppressive. Smoke will begin to clear Saturday morning, leaving mostly sunny skies for the hottest part of the day.

Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds and Fire Weather Saturday Evening

The most significant weather change of the week arrives Saturday afternoon and evening as a dry cold front pushes through the region. West to northwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph along and behind the front. Combined with very low relative humidity values, these gusty winds will create heightened fire weather concerns across the Treasure Valley Saturday evening. The wind threat will continue into Sunday due to a tight surface pressure gradient behind the exiting front.

Welcome Relief Sunday and Monday

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees Sunday and Monday, bringing highs back down to near seasonal normals around 88 degrees. Lighter winds and mostly sunny skies will make for a much more comfortable start to the week. High pressure will begin to rebuild over the Great Basin Tuesday into Wednesday, leading to a gradual warming trend back toward the mid to upper 90s by midweek.

Central Idaho Mountains

The central Idaho mountains will also experience smoke impacts through the end of the week. The cold front Saturday evening will bring gusty winds and elevated fire weather concerns to the mountains as well, with the tight pressure gradient keeping breezy conditions going into Sunday. Temperatures in the mountains will also moderate Sunday and Monday behind the front.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Hazy skies, with a low around 57. Light wind.

Thursday

Patchy smoke. Sunny and hotter, with a high near 99. Light wind.

Thursday Night

Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light wind.

Friday

Areas of smoke. Sunny and very hot, with a high near 101. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 57. Light wind.

Saturday

Patchy smoke before noon. Sunny and very hot, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Sunny & cooler, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 55.

Monday

Sunny & comfortably warm, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.