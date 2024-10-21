Tracking a cool and breezy week ahead with a bit of rain possible here's what you need to know

Happy Monday everyone, it's gonna be another great week ahead.

Today

This morning an atmospheric river is bringing rain across northern portions of Baker County, OR, and Valley County, ID. This will continue to weaken through the morning, however go ahead and grab the umbrella!

While some of will be waking up to a bit of rain, the valley floors look to remain dry with a cool afternoon ahead. Notice temperatures are a tad bit warmer than last week, this is due to southwest winds!

Tuesday

Almost a copy and paste of Monday, breezy conditions will increase through the afternoon. However, the area looks dry with just a few lingering clouds across the Central Mountains.

Wednesday

This will be a day when you need to pack the umbrella, a shortwave trough will track inland bringing a slight chance of rain along the mountains. Rainfall totals aren't a wash out, but we could see anywhere from 0.05"-0.15". As far as snow showers go, through Wednesday night snow levels will lower to 6000-7000 feet. Possibly bringing near an inch of snow at higher elevations.

Thursday

Dry conditions will be back to the board as an upper level ridge rebuilds over the area, temperatures will sit in the 70s.

Friday

Few clouds will build into the area with temperatures sitting in the mid 60s.

