La Nina weather pattern is likely
Find out if we expect a lot of snow this winter in Scott Dorval's winter forecast
Winter Weather Outlook: Will Boise See Another Snowmaggeddon?

Get ready for potentially another snowy winter! Last year's snowfall total of 36.9 inches in Boise surpassed even the infamous Snowmaggeddon winter of 2016-17. And with a La Nina weather pattern looming, the stage is set for above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures.

La Nina's Impact: A Snowy Trend

Historically, La Nina winters have brought significant snowfall to Boise. In the past 25 years:

  • 13 winters have seen above-normal snowfall (over 17.6 inches).
  • 9 of those winters were La Nina years.
  • Only 6 winters have exceeded 30 inches of snow, with 4 being La Nina years.

While it's unlikely to match the last two winters' impressive totals (36.9" and 31.1"), the odds favor above-normal snowfall.
Plan Ahead for a Winter Wonderland

With a good ski season and potentially slick valley roads on the horizon, now's the time to prepare:

  • Check your winter gear.
  • Plan for alternative transportation.
  • Get ready for another snowy adventure!

Stay tuned for updates, and let's see what winter has in store for Boise!

