Thunderstorms and showers on the way to Southern Idaho, bringing cooler weather

Thunderstorms and showers are headed our way — bringing a cool down to the region.

Storms start impacting the Magic Valley at the beginning of the work week. The Boise area will see more activity by the middle of the week, around the same time temperatures fall.

Extended forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 93

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 91

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88