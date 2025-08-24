Split Top Fire burns 4k acres overnight in the Big Desert area NW of American Falls

ABERDEEN, Idaho — A wildfire that started last night around 9 p.m. has already burned over 4,000 acres in the Big Desert area northwest of American Falls.

According to a report from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Split Top Fire is located about 14 miles northwest of Aberdeen, near the Arco-Minidoka and Split Top roads.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire crews on the scene are working to contain the fire, which has already burned a well house and is currently threatening other structures in the region.

There is no estimated time of containment.

BLM Idaho Fire Crews worked overnight to establish containment lines along the Split Top Fire's perimeter.

Fire officials say that there is a large amount of unburned fuel within the fire's perimeter.

The Big Desert has experienced large wildfires in the past, and since 2012, the fuels program with the BLM Idaho Falls has worked to construct fuel breaks along roads throughout the area.

"Firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. Please avoid the area and give the firefighters room to work." - BLM Idaho Fire

"Last night, crews were able to back-burn off of these fuel breaks, fighting fire with fire," said the BLM.

Air support has been requested to assist with suppression efforts. There are multiple fire engines on the scene, along with water tenders and dozers.

Officials are asking the public to avoid flying aircraft or drones anywhere near the fire.

Find the full BLM Idaho Fire update here.