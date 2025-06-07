The heat is on; find out how hot it will get and how long it will last

Temperatures are soaring and will peak early next week. Highs near 100° are expected in some valley locations by Monday. In the central mountains, temperatures will be warm, and water sports will be popular! Our next threat of storms will follow a cooldown into the 80s for the valley on Wednesday.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light wind.

Sunday

Sunny and hotter, with a high near 95. Light wind.

Monday

Sunny and continued hot, with a high near 97. Light wind.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and continued hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Stay connected right here for updates to my extended forecast all the way through next weekend!