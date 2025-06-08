State of the Stream: Boise River flowing fast, frigid at 1,220 cfs

BOISE, Idaho — Don't be fooled by the hot weather currently baking the Treasure Valley; The Boise River is running high and remains dangerously cold.

Although temperatures are forecasted to sit in the mid to high 90s until Wednesday, water temperatures in the Boise River are currently hovering around 55° Fahrenheit. The river is also moving fast, with the current flows measuring at approximately 1,220 cubic feet per second (CFS).

USGS

After dropping the flows down to the 700-800 cfs range for the latter half of May, water managers with the Bureau of Reclamation and US Army Corps of Engineers bumped the water levels back up to 1,290 cfs on June 3rd. All in all, flows have leveled out since then, dropping just 70 cfs in the past week.

TUBING REPORT: CLOSED

Tubing remains CLOSED on the Boise River until further notice. Boise Fire has yet to fully clear the river of prominent hazards such as strainers and root balls.

WHITEWATER REPORT: EXPERTS ONLY

With the high flows and cold water temps, only expert kayakers, rafters, and SUPers should navigate the Boise River at this time. Experts are recommended to exercise the utmost caution as the margin for error remains very low. Even the smallest mistake could result in fatal consequences.

As always, wear a personal flotation device and KNOW BEFORE YOU GO!

SURFING REPORT: EXPERTS ONLY

Only expert surfers, kayakers, and bodyboarders should attempt riding the waves at the Boise Whitewater Park at this time.

Phase 1: Open

Phase 2: Open

Fishing Report: AVERAGE

The fishing on the Boise River is currently average.

High flows are limiting options for wade fishermen, but options do exist. Those wading must exercise extreme caution with the high flows. Anglers should ensure they have sturdy footholds in the river while remaining wary of any and all drop-offs.

Large eddies and big bends in the river will certainly hold fish, as will breaks in the current created by rocks or other structures.

Chris Gerono/Boise River Guides Landing a rainbow trout below Barber Park on May 16, 2025.

Fly Fishing:

Fly fishermen will find nymphing the most productive throughout the day. There is a decent streamer bite in the early mornings and late evenings. Risers are few and far between, but like streamers, the bite is on in the mornings and evenings.

Lure Fishing:

Spin fishermen should use tackle that imitates small whitefish or trout. Whether that's a silver spoon or a more realistic-looking rainbow trout lure, anglers should look for deep runs and let their tackle sink before initiating a slow and steady retrieve to entice a bite.

FISHING REGULATIONS AND CATCH & RELEASE:

Per Idaho Fish & Game regulations, anglers on the Boise River through town are required to have a valid fishing license and can only use lures or flies with a single, barbless hook. Bait is NOT ALLOWED.

The bag limit for trout is 2 per day, none of which can be less than 14 inches in length.

We recommend fishermen utilize catch and release on all trout and native fish species including Rocky Mountain whitefish, northern pikeminnow, largescale sucker, and bridgelip sucker.