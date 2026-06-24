Idaho experienced one of the warmest winters ever recorded this year. The first day of spring saw 90s as the high. Now closing out the first week of summer, temperatures fall nearly 30° per normal.

The Gem State's odd forecast continues this week with upper 90s today and by this weekend 60s return as the high. Oddly enough, during Meridian Dairy Days last year, this same temperature drop happened. We saw 90s mid week, 70s by Friday and 60s again into the weekend. Not sure if the celebration of cows does anything with the forecast but funny to see this trend in back to back years. Showers are also apart of this cold front with rain expected both Friday and Saturday.

How cool is Idaho going to get? Find out here:

Temperatures tumble ending first week of Summer

This next round of precipitation is coming in along with thunderstorm activity, so don't be surprised to see a lightning strike along with the week-ending rain. Our eyes here at Idaho News 6 will be focused on some of the outskirts of these showers as stray lightning strikes could spark up wild fires. The cooler conditions will certainly stall wildfire activity in the state and the wet weather too. Things look to rebound slowly after that with clear conditions and a slow climb back into the upper 70s after the coming weekend. 80s could return as soon as Tuesday next week.

Hopefully going into July, we will stay clearer and warmer as summer continues.

Treasure Valley extended forecast: