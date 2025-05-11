Temperatures tumble after a hot weekend, low-pressure system moves across Idaho

This Saturday was toasty with almost summer-like temperatures across the Treasure Valley. However, that warming trend is set to break as we enter the work week.

Here's your forecast:

Saturday saw temperatures soar after what has been a long stint of spring days in the 60s and 70s in Idaho. Temps reached the upper 80s for most of Southwest Idaho. Mountain Home saw the hottest weather of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Everything changes on Sunday evening as a low-pressure system moves into the region and shakes things up going into the work week.

RELATED: Don't let the weather fool you, Idaho rivers remain swift, cold, and dangerous

Gusts could reach upwards of 36 mph on Mother's Day in Boise.

Cooler days are ahead with mid-60s for the Treasure Valley. The Magic Valley will see highs in the 50s on Tuesday. There will be a chance of showers throughout the first half of the week, but nothing prominent is expected to pass over the Valley floors.

Have a wonderful Mother's Day and enjoy the nice weather on Sunday!