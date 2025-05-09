Don't let the weather fool you, Idaho rivers remain swift, cold, and dangerous

BOISE, Idaho — The weather is expected to hit the 90s this weekend and for many people that means it's time to cool off in the water.

However, most of the rivers are still dangerously high, including the Boise River. I talked with the Boise Fire Department to learn why people need to be careful this time of year.

"Nobody can out-swim the river," said Chief Greg Ramey of the Boise Fire Department. "And it is cold, hypothermia can set in pretty quickly. The river can sap your coordination, your strength, and your ability to swim and rescue yourself if there is a problem."

The Boise River is flowing around twice the recommended level for floating the Boise River in tubes. The float season normally opens towards the end of June.

However, there are a lot of different options to stay cool this weekend, including the opening of Roaring Springs on Saturday, and we also have several lakes, including Quinn's Pond. I ran into a paddleboarder who told me she's happy on the pond because the water is too high.

"It’s a little too crazy to float it just yet, the Boise River is running pretty quickly and doesn’t feel safe," said Kelly Palmer. "Quinn’s is a great option for now, and float season is right around the corner; patience is a virtue."

Water levels really depend on the latitude. Southern rivers like the Owyhee have already dropped significantly. The Boise River is running high, but not that high, while the forks of the Payette are all running high.

This time of year, being on the river takes the right amount of experience and the right equipment. However, if you don't have any experience, the safest way to enjoy the river is by going with one of our local rafting companies. It's a great time to book a trip before the crowds really start showing up this summer.

Another reason to avoid the Boise River is that the Boise Fire Department hasn't gone down the river yet to remove dangerous snags and strainers.

We caught up with the fire department as they did some training. They prepare for water rescues in order to save people, but they hope they don't have to this weekend.

"Anytime we respond on the river, it takes a lot of resources and a lot of specialized equipment," said Ramey. "That takes resources out of the city that could be used for a fire, a medical emergency, an auto accident, or anything like that."

If you do go out on the water, please use a lifejacket. Most of the deaths happen this time of year in Idaho, and most of those happen to people who are not wearing a personal flotation device.