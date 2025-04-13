Temperatures to fluctuate after this weekend, with a warmup followed by a cool-down

Just when consistent temperatures felt like they were here to stay, the Treasure Valley is in for another rise and fall in temperatures this coming week.

The rest of the weekend will stay cool with mostly clear skies and temps in the 50s and low 60s expected for the valley floor.

Heading into the work week, temps will climb into the low 70s by Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, we will see upper 70s and nice skies, but the warm weather will not last for long.

A stray low-pressure system should disrupt the nice spring weather by Wednesday night, dropping temperatures in the Treasure Valley and bringing the potential of snow to the mountains. The National Weather Service (NWS) has yet to clock any precipitation for the valley floors this month, but there is a good chance this system breaks that streak as the low-pressure system moves directly over Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday.

Keep up to date with us this week as temperatures and conditions are likely to be volatile. The Idaho News 6 weather team will have all of he latest for you, so stay tuned in and enjoy the rest of your weekend!