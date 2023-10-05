Temperatures continue to climb under beautiful blue sky

High pressure continues to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest, bringing a beautiful blue sky and warm sunshine into the weekend and early next week. The Treasure Valley likely reaches 80° on Saturday, Sunday and Monday The typical last 80° day in Boise is October 4th so we get some bonus warmer than normal weather just at the right time!

Mountain areas also get in on the gorgeous weather with daytime highs climbing to around 70° throughout the weekend. Chilly mornings continue with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s.

A weak low pressure system brings a return to Fall weather with scattered showers, breezy conditions, and cooler temperatures by next Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we quickly return to sunshine and warmth as high pressure regains control of the region.