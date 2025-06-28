Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
100 acre Homer Fire is ongoing northwest of Eagle

CodeRed issued for some residents
Idaho News 6
EAGLE, Idaho — A vegetation fire is burning north of Gooder John Lane in the foothills above Eagle today. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Star and Eagle Fire Departments are on the scene and receiving support from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wildland firefighters.

The fire was first reported to authorities at approximately 3:07 p.m.

There is currently a Code Red in effect for some residents in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the sections of Linder Road and Park Lane that are north of W. Beacon Light Road.

A recent release from the BLM indicates that the fire is estimated to have burned 100 acres this afternoon. The BLM goes on to state that "the fire has no estimated contained or control times."

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

