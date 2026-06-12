Sunshine this weekend before intense heat builds toward 97 degrees next week

Pacific high pressure is building over the region, bringing clear skies, breezy conditions, and a steadily warming trend through the weekend before intense heat pushes temperatures to the mid to upper 90s early next week.

A warm, pleasant weekend gives way to sizzling temps in Scott Dorval's video forecast.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 6/12/26

Pacific high pressure is building as a Great Lakes trough remains in place, creating a tight pressure gradient that will produce windy afternoons, especially Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph can be expected in open areas, highlands, and ridgetops on Friday, remaining elevated overnight into Saturday where they will come down to 20 to 30 mph. Winds will weaken heading into the weekend as the warming and drying trend continues.

Friday will be about 5 degrees warmer than Thursday, with Saturday forecast to be about the same as Friday. Clear skies will prevail throughout the period with no precipitation expected.

Heat will continue to build across the region as an upper-level ridge moves in from the coast early next week. The area will remain dry during this time as northwest flow aloft keeps monsoon moisture locked up over the Four Corners area. High temperatures will reach 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Tuesday, staying in that range through Thursday. Lower elevations will see highs in the low to mid-90s starting on Monday.

Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the period, with Wednesday only a degree or two lower. For typically hotter sites in the Snake River Plain, the probability of reaching 100 degrees is 10 percent or less Tuesday and Wednesday, while the chance of reaching 95 degrees has increased to 50 to 80 percent. Weather models continue to show a trough approaching the Pacific Northwest late next week, which could bring some relief from the heat.

Residents should prepare for an extended period of above-normal heat and take precautions to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. NW wind 5-10 becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny & continued warm, with a high near 86. Wind NW 5-10.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Diminishing breeze.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light wind.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 57. Light wind.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

