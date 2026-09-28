Sunny conditions expected with a slight warm-up for southern Idaho

A nice weekend continues for Idaho. A bit of cloudy weather for us, but the sun will break through soon, and warmer weather is set to move in.

Going into the final days of September, our region will get a nice bump in temperatures. Going from weekend 60s to 80s, with very sunny weather too. Our peak in warm temperatures is expected on Thursday, when we stabilize into the low 80s.

There's a small chance of showers for southern Idaho, as Monday morning will see chances over the Owyhee area and southeastern Idaho. Valley floors and mountains won't see any of that, and as this warm-up moves in, skies will clear beautifully.

Our extended outlook into October has a very impressive warm-up on the way. Early next month will see warmer and drier than normal conditions take over. I'm not expecting any 90s on the board, but we will trend into those 80s consistently to kick off the next month.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and be ready for a slight uptick in temperatures coming soon!

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