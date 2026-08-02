Summer cooldown will shortly drop temperatures

Idaho will see a nice drop in temperatures as we kick off August. Skies will stay smoky, and we will warm up very soon after.

Conditions are set to drop on Sunday. Mid 80s will be the high as red flag warnings are issued for a large part of the Pacific Northwest. Windy weather and very dry conditions are prompting the warnings. Valley floors do not have this warning over our counties, but many surrounding areas do.

These warnings could easily expand wildfire activity across the region, so stay connected to Idaho News 6 for the latest on acreage, evacuations, and other details on fires in the region.

Those temperatures will continue into Monday until another warm-up rolls in soon after. We get back into the 90s by Wednesday, and triple digits could hit the Treasure Valley by Thursday. The smoke is still forecasted to impact us. Chances of Washington and even Canadian smoke could drift into southern Idaho as their season also kicks up.

Enjoy the cooler weather, but be ready for more smoke and the heat to come soon after!