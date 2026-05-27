Strong storms with 60 mph wind gusts & blowing dust possible as active weather pattern persists

An active weather pattern will continue through the end of the week as a closed upper-level low over the western Great Basin brings repeated rounds of strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, blowing dust, and heavy rain to the region.

T-storms continue to affect many parts of Idaho

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/27/26

Scattered thunderstorms are forming over the central Idaho mountains and southeast Oregon along the Nevada border this afternoon. These storms are capable of wind gusts to 60 mph, blowing dust, small hail, and brief heavy rain. The highest chance for thunderstorms (30 to 50 percent) will be across southeast Oregon and the west-central Idaho mountains. Breezy east-southeast winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are also impacting southeast Oregon and Idaho south of Boise today. Conditions should improve after sunset.

Thursday will be similar to today as the low remains nearly stationary. Strong thunderstorms will once again be possible, with the highest potential remaining across southeast Oregon and west-central Idaho. Breezy southerly winds will gust to 20 to 35 mph. On Friday, the upper low will start to lift north as an upper trough approaches the Pacific Northwest. Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the area as the low approaches, with localized heavy rain possible from storms. Temperatures will cool by 5 to 10 degrees, and winds outside of thunderstorms will not be as breezy as previous days.

The upper low over the Great Basin will merge with an incoming Pacific longwave trough on Saturday, steering the combined system northeastward and continuing showers and thunderstorms mainly over higher terrain areas of southwest and west-central Idaho. A drying trend will set in Monday through Wednesday of next week as a ridge builds over the Northwest. Temperatures will trend upward throughout the extended period, reaching near normal by Sunday before increasing to 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Wednesday.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. SE wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny & very warm, with a high near 88. Very breezy, with winds 10-15 mph with gusts to near 40.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. SSW wind 5-15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. NW wind 5-10.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

