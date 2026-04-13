This weekend, you might have had to switch to indoor activities, as showers took over Idaho. And the spring rain? It's expected to continue into the work week.

Monday is set to see a continuation of rain over Idaho, mostly into the morning hours. Showers subside on Tuesday with a small bump in temperatures, too, but as quickly as clear conditions come in, they clear out with more rain mid-week.

A low-pressure system is causing all of this disruption in the forecast, bringing mountain snow along with these showers. Thursday is set to see the coldest conditions this week and even chances of snow on the valley floor. Nothing will stick, but the morning hours could see some snowflakes in the Magic and Treasure Valleys.

More rain on the way for Idaho—

Spring showers sticking around with chances of snowflakes in the forecast

Next weekend is shaping up to be a bit nicer with warmer weather and no rain, but with the inconsistent spring so far, don't hang your hat on it just yet!

Stay warm and dry this week! Those April showers will bring plenty of May flowers.