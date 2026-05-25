Skies stay nice for Memorial Day weekend, but windy weather expected to move in

The Memorial Day weekend continues to roll on, but some Monday wind may put a damper on some of those holiday plans.

WATCH | Your Memorial Day Forecast—

Skies stay nice for holiday weekend but windy weather moving in soon

Skies look to stay nice for most of southern Idaho as we move into the last day of the holiday weekend. Wind, though, is expected in the forecast with gusts getting into the 20 MPH range.

Temperatures take a quick tumble soon after, though with 70s coming into the Gem State and sticking there across the board from Tuesday forward.

Isolated storms become a part of our weather after that as a low-pressure system moves into Idaho. Expect low chances of rain in parts of Idaho. These storms could bring rain to Caldwell and dry weather to Boise due to how scattered they will be.

Continue to enjoy your holiday, be safe, and have a great rest of the weekend, Idaho!

Treasure Valley extended forecast—