Heat advisory in effect as the first triple-digit temperatures of July arrive this weekend

Happy Friday, Idaho. Get ready for one of the hottest weekends we've had.

The hottest weather of the summer so far has arrived across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and triple digits through Saturday, with some communities reaching as high as 105 degrees. Unfortunately, temperatures won't cool off much overnight, making it harder for people without air conditioning to recover from the heat.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for many lower valley locations from noon Friday to nine p.m. Saturday, including parts of the Treasure Valley and areas near the Nevada border. Breezy afternoon winds will also develop each day, creating dry and hot conditions that can increase fire danger.

Idaho News 6

If you have plans outdoors this weekend, make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for a short amount of time, and check on elderly neighbors or anyone who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Looking ahead, temperatures stay hot into next week. By Monday and Tuesday, moisture from the southwest will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast. Some storms could produce gusty winds and lightning, while heavier rain may become possible later in the week.

For now, the main story is the heat. Make sure you have a way to stay cool and stay hydrated as triple-digit temperatures continue through the weekend.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast