Showers roll in Saturday but clear skies and warmer weather return Monday

It was another awesome start to Saturday, but showers rolled into the Treasure Valley, breaking up this streak of excellent weather. Will more showers hit us on Sunday?

Here's your forecast:

High winds and showers came into Idaho late on Saturday, with the Owyhee Mountains being the first to see rain and thunderstorms.

Those windy conditions will follow us into Sunday and Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory for the Treasure Valley.

Heading into Sunday, showers won't stick around for long, but temperatures will take a dip.

On Sunday, we should see upper 50s and some 60s for much of Idaho, but going into the work week, skies will clear out once again, and we will see an impressive climb in temperatures.

Temps could reach the upper 80s for the Treasure Valley by Thursday, giving way to conditions that feel more like early summer than late spring.

Hold on for a couple of days as nicer temperatures and clear skies return quickly this week.