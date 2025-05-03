For the second time ever, Bogus hosts a bonus day of skiing in May

BOISE, Idaho — It's been an amazing season at Bogus Basin as our local non-profit ski area received more than 300 inches of snow during the 2024/2025 ski season. All that snow allowed the resort to open for a bonus day of skiing on Saturday, May 3. What's more, it's only the second time in the ski area's history that the slopes have been open to the public in May.

May skiing is just another example of how skiers and snowboarders benefit from Bogus Basin being a non-profit.

"This is our celebration and gift to the community," said Brad Wilson, Bogus Basin's general manager. "It’s about being up here with friends and just giving the community the opportunity to come up one last time."

RELATED: Night operations at Bogus Basin brings a unique vibe for skiers and snowboarders

The community responded by showing up in droves for one last chance on the slopes. The lower parking lot was full, and there were even some lines on the Deer Point chairlift.

"It's been a dream. I love the corn snow— it's nice, soft, and playful," said Cameron Cox of Summit Skiboards. "It's surprising the snow has held up this well with the sun beating down. It’s been perfect."

Instead of parkas, goggles, and long underwear, skiers and riders traded their winter gear for shades, swimsuits, and shorts. People also busted out a variety of hilarious costumes.

"This is my second favorite thing to powder skiing," said Cox. "It's liberating to be up here with fewer layers on, enjoying the breeze and the sunshine."

Plus, you never know what you might see. I passed a pair of cyclists on my drive up to the mountain and realized they were hauling up their skis and boots. They rode from Boise to Bogus Basin, which is quite a feat on its own.

"This is the first time I've ever strapped [skis] on my bike, but it worked out pretty well," said Liv. "I wasn’t able to get them on my frame quite as well, so I A-framed them to my pack with my boots inside my bag, which was definitely worse, but it [ultimately] worked," said Talya.

Being a non-profit, Bogus Basin is free to host events like this. Their mission is to provide year-round, non-profit mountain recreation, education, and fun to the Treasure Valley.

I'd be willing to bet that Bogus lost money on the bonus day, as anyone with a season pass at any resort in Idaho could get a lift ticket.

But while other resorts focus on their bottom line, Bogus keeps things affordable. My twilight pass costs less than a single-day ticket at a lot of resorts in the west.

Thanks to all the public support in the Treasure Valley, Bogus can regularly reinvest in the mountain. This year, they debuted two brand new lifts and completed a plethora of trail maintenance.

"I'm so grateful to Bogus Basin, thank you so much," said Cox. "They put so much effort into making this mountain an incredible place to visit, and it has never let me down."

Bogus Basin and its employees will take a short break, but the summer season is right around the corner and is expected to start somewhere around the beginning of June.