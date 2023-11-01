Several rounds of rain for the rest of the week and the weekend

Happy November! October ended on a pleasant note with seasonable temperatures and dry conditions. Boise hit 56° and 47° in McCall. October as a whole was around 3° warmer than normal in Boise. But, as we kick off November, mild temperatures and an active weather pattern will return.

It remains dry on Wednesday, but lots of cloud cover and a stray shower later in the day in eastern Oregon. Daytime highs will be a touch cooler climbing to the low to mid 50s for the Treasure Valley and mid to upper 40s in the higher terrain. Light wind and little mixing of air may lead to the buildup of pollutants and diminished air quality for parts of southwestern Idaho, including the Treasure and Magic valleys. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until Thursday at 6:00 AM.

Overnight temperatures won't be as chilly for the remainder of the week, only dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the weekend, temperatures climb above normal topping out around 60° in the Treasure Valley and upper 40s and lower 50s across the higher terrain.

A series of disturbances coming from the Pacific will spread precipitation into Idaho. Rain develops Thursday evening into the overnight for the Treasure Valley. The warm Pacific air will keep snow levels fairly high this time around at around 7500-8000 feet. Scattered light showers will continue on Friday with temperatures climbing to around 60°.

The next storm arrives on Saturday with a soaking rainfall likely into Saturday night. Rain totals of 0.25-0.75" for the Treasure and Magic valleys and upwards of 1" or more of rain for the central mountains.

This weekend Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, so make sure to set the clocks back an hour before heading off to bed on Saturday. Enjoy those later sunsets this week, on Sunday the sun will set around 5:30 PM!