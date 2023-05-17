Regional warmup continues, impact to rising waters

We're looking at another warm day here in the region thanks to widespread high pressure.

The Treasure Valley is looking at temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s in the afternoon with partial cloud cover.

In the mix is another round of upper-level low pressure which will contribute to afternoon/evening scattered showers/t-storms.

Temps continue to rise through the weekend as this ridge of high pressure continues to build. We're looking at the low 90s by Saturday.

With plenty of sunshine and warmth in the forecast, expect snowmelt to continue adding to already rising waters.

A Flood Warning continues for the Big Wood River at Hailey impacting Blaine County. Turn around, don't drown! Never enter a flooded area because it could run deeper and faster than you might realize.