Mandatory Flood Evacuation Alert Issued in Hailey

The Blaine County Sheriff's Department has issued a Mandatory Flood Evacuation Order for addresses in the Della View subdivision of Hailey, ID.

Della View Evacuation Notices



510 War Eagle Dr.

910 War Eagle Dr.

911 War Eagle Dr.

920 War Eagle Dr.

1020 War Eagle Dr.

1021 War Eagle Dr.

1030 War Eagle Dr.

1031 War Eagle Dr.

The order requests residents leave these homes immediately and will not be allowed to return until the danger has passed. effective 3:00 pm May 16.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place for Della View residences on W. Cedar St., War Eagle Dr (those not listed above), Della Vista Dr., Triumph Dr, Red Elephant, and Silver Star between War Eagle Dr and Cedar.

The department strongly recommends residents in these are should begin preparing their homes and families for evacuation.

Please be aware of the situation and if you feel you are in danger, do not wait for the evacuation order to leave the area.

