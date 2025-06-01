RECORD BREAKING: First 100° day of 2025 hits Idaho

The Boise region set a new record high for May 31st with its first triple-digit day of 2025. The good news is the heat won't stick around for long.

The heat advisory for parts of the I-84 corridor will come to an end at 7 p.m. as temperatures take a nice tumble going into Sunday. 80s are on the way, and 70s are expected as we start the work week.

Idaho, after the drop in temperatures, will see a steady climb heading into next weekend, with each day slightly warmer than the last. Treasure Valley will get back into the 90s by next Saturday, and the Magic Valley will see temps in the upper 80s.

Stay hydrated and cool for the rest of the day!

Heat Advisory - 5/31/25 [National Weather Service]

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /6 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 97.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /6 PM PDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.