Beating the heat in McCall as the tourism season ramps up

MCCALL, Idaho — Saturday marked the hottest day of the year so far, but people can count on the mountains typically being 10-15 degrees cooler than the Treasure Valley.

RELATED: McCall Winter Carnival to return to 10-day format

People took full advantage of a beautiful day in McCall, but it also helps to have a giant body of water called Payette Lake for people to cool off in.

"I love going to the beach, it is my favorite," said Charlie, who was kayaking around the lake with her sister Phoebe and her grandmother. "It's really fun."

These sisters were enjoying their visit from Boise to hang out with their grandparents. There are plenty of activities for kids to enjoy in McCall, but there are also a variety of shops, restaurants, and cafes for the adults.

I stopped in at the Fogglifter Cafe, a staple in McCall for 18 years, to find out what it means to have tourists back in town. This mountain-town economy relies heavily on visitors, especially during the tourism season.

"We picked up pretty fast this year. People are starting to move in, the weather's been good, and business has been great," said Jacki Campbell of the Fogglifter. "We have a great breakfast."

McCall also features a variety of outdoor activities, and stay tuned for my next story. The main reason I went up to Valley County was to search for morel mushrooms with a local expert.

Tune in on Sunday to catch the morel magic in action!