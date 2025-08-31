Oregon wildfire resulting in smoky skies through Labor Day

The heat has returned to Idaho, and unfortunately, it came back with haze. Temperatures will stay consistent through the holiday, but when will that September cool down arrive?

The Treasure Valley got back into the 90s and will stay there through the work week. Magic Valley will touch 90° and stay near with upper 80s. All of this comes along with smoke as late-season wildfires burn in Oregon.

The Emigrant Fire south of Bend, Oregon, is sitting just under 20,000 acres and is the main cause for the poor air quality in the Gem State.

This wildfire will impact a majority of Idaho, at least through tomorrow.

Temperatures look to come down a bit into next weekend, so keep an eye out for a chance at 80s for the valley floors. Have a great rest of your weekend!

EXTENDED FORECAST

Sunday:

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Monday:

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96

Tuesday:

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Wednesday:

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93

Thursday:

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92

Friday:

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91

Saturday:

Partly sunny, with a high near 88