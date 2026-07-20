Oregon fires causing smoky skies & poor air in Idaho

We have seen high temperatures, thunderstorm activity, and now Idaho is being treated to maybe the worst of the three: lots of smoke.

Oregon wildfires are deteriorating air quality in their state and ours as smoke fills parts of western Idaho. We are next expecting conditions to improve over the next few days, so bare with the poor air quality.

A heat advisory is also expected to come on Monday as temperatures could top 105° in the Treasure Valley. Those advisories are down the I-84 corridor towards Twin Falls, so expect lots of heat all along that route.

Midweek, more storms will develop over the southern border of the Gem State. Most of this activity will impact Utah, Nevada, and Wyoming, with some storms crossing the border. Make sure to stay tuned to Idaho News 6 for the latest on thunderstorm activity over the next week.

Make sure to stay cool and be aware of the poor air quality continuing over the next few smoky days.

Key Points:



Smoke from Oregon wildfires is spreading into western Idaho, creating poor air quality that is expected to continue for the next few days.

Dangerous heat is building across southern Idaho, with a Heat Advisory expected Monday as Treasure Valley temperatures could exceed 105°.

The hottest conditions will stretch along the I-84 corridor from Boise toward Twin Falls.

Southern Idaho is seeing a temporary break from thunderstorms, but storm chances are expected to return by midweek near the Idaho border with Utah, Nevada, and Wyoming.