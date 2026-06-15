One week until summer and temperatures are climbing

We are in the final week of spring, and temperatures are set to spring into summer-like ranges over these final days of the season.

This weekend brought clear skies and 80s to both valley floors, and those blue sky days are here to stay. What will change is how warm it will soon be. Mid to upper 90s will take over the I-84 corridor from Ontario to Mountain Home. Twin Falls will stay a bit cooler with mostly upper 80s but still warm.

How hot will it be? Find out here—

One week till Summer; Temperatures are climbing

We peak on Tuesday and Friday with 96° now the forecasted high, just a bit cooler than what was said by the National Weather Service yesterday. Another focus is the fire weather concern on Tuesday for the Magic Valley. Mountain Home to Twin Falls will see a short 6-hour window of winds picking up in those areas.

Key Points:



Dry conditions persist all week; no significant rain is expected in the Boise metro area.

UV index remains high — sunscreen, hats, and hydration are recommended.

Fire weather alert potential later in the week due to low humidity and breezy afternoons.

Air quality is forecast to stay in the “Good” range, but heat impacts may affect vulnerable populations.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast—