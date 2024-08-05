Watch Now
One more 100° day but consistent 90's follow; find out for how long

This week starts with a 102° high but after that, mid 90's take over as consistent temperatures start midweek.

August starting with consistent triple digit days. It was a rough follow to one of the hottest July's on record but this next trend hopes to bring some relief even if its just a few degrees lower than those 100's.

Wednesday we will see mid 90's and those last until next weekend with haze still lingering over Idaho.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are being implemented for Southwest Idaho by the The Boise National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management on Monday, Aug. 5 to help combat any more wildfires from starting.

RELATED: Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented in Southwest Idaho

As always, stay safe out in this warmer weather and enjoy your week Idaho.

