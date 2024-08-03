Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented in Southwest Idaho

SOUTHWEST ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management are putting Stage 1 fire restrictions in place starting at 12:01 a.m. on August 5. This applies to state, endowment, private, and federal lands in the West Central Mountains Fire Restrictions Zone.

These restrictions aim to lower the risk of wildfires caused by human activities, such as campfires and smoking.

Stage 1 restrictions will cover the entire Boise National Forest. For BLM and Bureau of Reclamation lands, the restrictions will be applied to areas east of the Snake River, north and west of Highway 95 to the Little Weiser River, and north of the Little Weiser River up to the Payette National Forest boundary.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions: