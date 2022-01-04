More snow and strong winds on Tuesday

NAMPA, Idaho — Heavy snow this morning prompted several school districts in the Magic Valley to cancel classes.

Widespread, heavy snow with strong gusty winds is expected throughout the Treasure Valley throughout most of today.

In the Treasure Valley snow showers are not expected until 2 p.m. and expected to last through this evening.

In the mountains snow accumulations are expected to be about 3-6".

Heading into Wednesday slick, icy roads are possible so morning commuters, give yourself enough time to get to where you need to go.