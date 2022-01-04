Tuesday school closings across Idaho

IDAHO — Several school districts are closed or delayed today (1/4) for snowy and icy conditions:

Closures:



Marsing Joint School District

Parma School District

Jerome School District

Homedale School District

Kimberly School District

Twin Falls School District

Camas County School District

Bliss School District

Melba School District

Delays:



College of Southern Idaho (all campuses) - delayed until 10 a.m.

Idaho News 6 will keep you updated on the changing conditions and latest closures or delays throughout the day.