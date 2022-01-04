Watch
News

Actions

Tuesday school closings across Idaho

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Getty Images file photo<br/>
<p>Getty Images file photo</p>
schools
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 09:12:52-05

IDAHO — Several school districts are closed or delayed today (1/4) for snowy and icy conditions:

Closures:

  • Marsing Joint School District
  • Parma School District
  • Jerome School District
  • Homedale School District
  • Kimberly School District
  • Twin Falls School District
  • Camas County School District
  • Bliss School District
  • Melba School District

Delays:

  • College of Southern Idaho (all campuses) - delayed until 10 a.m.

Idaho News 6 will keep you updated on the changing conditions and latest closures or delays throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light