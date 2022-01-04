Tuesday school closings across Idaho

IDAHO — Several school districts are closed or delayed today (1/4) for snowy and icy conditions:
Closures:
- Marsing Joint School District
- Parma School District
- Jerome School District
- Homedale School District
- Kimberly School District
- Twin Falls School District
- Camas County School District
- Bliss School District
- Melba School District
Delays:
- College of Southern Idaho (all campuses) - delayed until 10 a.m.
Idaho News 6 will keep you updated on the changing conditions and latest closures or delays throughout the day.