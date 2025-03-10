Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild weather disrupted by midweek Winter conditions

Posted
and last updated

The weather in Idaho has been incredible this weekend. However, things will start to change around the mid-week mark as winter makes one final push of the season.

Last week, the Treasure Valley was lucky to experience some awesome early spring weather, which continued into this weekend with temps sitting in the 60s and clear skies. That won't be the case for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, we will break 60 degrees one more time, but Wednesday sees a bit of a turn with a drop in temperatures and increasing chances of rain and an overnight chance of snow to boot. Precipitation continues into Thursday with the occasional gap, and next weekend looks like more chances of rain moving in.

The positive is that ski resorts will get another solid coating as we transition into springtime. With that in mind, don't forget to buy your Bogus Basin Season Pass before prices go up tomorrow!

In the meantime, get out and enjoy the longer days and nice weather on Monday and Tuesday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk