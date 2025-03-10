Mild weather disrupted by midweek Winter conditions

The weather in Idaho has been incredible this weekend. However, things will start to change around the mid-week mark as winter makes one final push of the season.

Last week, the Treasure Valley was lucky to experience some awesome early spring weather, which continued into this weekend with temps sitting in the 60s and clear skies. That won't be the case for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, we will break 60 degrees one more time, but Wednesday sees a bit of a turn with a drop in temperatures and increasing chances of rain and an overnight chance of snow to boot. Precipitation continues into Thursday with the occasional gap, and next weekend looks like more chances of rain moving in.

The positive is that ski resorts will get another solid coating as we transition into springtime. With that in mind, don't forget to buy your Bogus Basin Season Pass before prices go up tomorrow!

Expect a break in the warm, dry conditions with the first in a series of storm systems reaching the area on Wed. Potential for heavy mountain snow along with a mix of rain and snow in the lower mountain valleys through Fri. Another system looks to follow for next Sat. pic.twitter.com/XxVKRC2fF5 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) March 9, 2025

In the meantime, get out and enjoy the longer days and nice weather on Monday and Tuesday!