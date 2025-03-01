Bogus Basin season passes on sale with limited-time low prices

BOISE, Idaho — Although Bogus Basin is buried under 7 feet of snow, true powderhounds know it's never too early to start planning for the next ski season.

On Friday, 2025/2026 season passes for Bogus Basin Ski and Recreation Area went on sale with limited-time low prices available until March 9.

Unlike previous years, when passholders were able to retain their RFID season pass card for the upcoming season, resort officials are now asking next year's season pass purchasers to make a new online account, take a new photo, and ultimately— pick up a new RFID media card for the 2025/2026 season. Everyone over 16 and up is expected to create an account with an email address attached.

Previous media cards will be rendered obsolete, and current season pass holders are asked to recycle their old cards by dropping them off at a Bogus Basin ticket office once they're done skiing for the season.

Bogus Basin Ski and Recreation Area

Bogus Basin Season Pass options for the 2025/2026 season:

True Bogus Pass - $599 Adult | $1,589 Family

Unlimited Winter & Summer Access

Unrestricted Nordic Skiing & Snowshoeing

10% Off Food & Beverage – Year-round, for the pass holder (NEW)

50% Off All Summer Activities – For the pass holder only. (NEW)

Buddy Tickets – (2) 50% off winter lift tickets for a friend.

Powder Alliance Membership – FREE tickets at 20 partner resorts.

Freedom Pass Membership – FREE tickets at 20 partner mountains.

Additional Independent Partner Resorts– 17 more mountains with free lift access.

Summer Partner Resorts – 2 destinations for summer mountain biking access.

*Junior & Child passes do not include Buddy Tickets. Family passes include benefits per individual passholders.

Winter Season Pass - $549 Adult | $1,429 Family

Unlimited Winter Lift Access (zero blackouts)

ADD ON - Frontier Point Nordic Access – Just $25 for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing & fat-tire biking. (OPTIONAL)

Value Season Pass - $299 Adult | $799 Family

Unlimited Daily Access – Except peak weekends and the holiday period before 3 pm.

Always valid from 3 pm to close on peak weekends and the holiday period.

ADD ON - Frontier Point Nordic Access – Just $25 for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing & fat-tire biking. (OPTIONAL)

Restrictions:



No access before 3 pm on peak weekends: December 20 th , 2025 – March 8 th , 2026.

, 2025 – March 8 , 2026. No access before 3 pm during the holiday period: December 26th, 2025 – January 1st, 2026.

Midweek Season Pass - $279 Adult | $749 Family

Monday – Friday access from open to close.

Blackout dates:



December 22 nd – 26 th , 2025

– 26 , 2025 December 29 th , 2025 – January 2 nd , 2026

, 2025 – January 2 , 2026 January 19 th , 2026

, 2026 February 16th, 2026

Twilight Season Pass - $199 Adult | $449 Family

Daily access from 3 pm to close, all season long.

Full night access (mid-December – mid-March): 3 pm – 10 pm.

Early & late season operations (November – mid-December & late March – April): 3 pm – 4:30 pm.

No morning access

Night Season Pass - $99 Adult | $299 Family

6 pm to close, every night during night operations (mid-December – mid-March).

Just $99 – Pays for itself after only five visits.

Perfect for newcomers, after-work skiers and snowboarders, and multi-mountain pass holders looking to stay connected to the culture and community of Bogus Basin.

Learn More: 2025/2026 Season Pass Guide | Bogus Basin