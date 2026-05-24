Happy holiday weekend, Idaho. Skies are looking clear, and temperatures continue to climb, but will it last the entire weekend?

The initial news is good. Saturday and Sunday both look to stay nice and clear with no disruption. Temperatures top 80° both days, so outdoor fun in the sun is mandatory! As for Monday, there is some coastal disruption that could put a damper on the afternoon.

Memorial Day weekend forecast—

Memorial day weekend looking clear but breezy weather could disrupt

Monday features a low-pressure system entering Washington that bunches up with a high-pressure ridge right over Idaho. The National Weather Service currently has winds gusting into the 20 MPH range in the afternoon, so if you are back home before Monday night, you should be okay.

The Idaho News 6 Weather Team is continuing to monitor this and will give you the latest, so stay tuned to our website and our newscasts.

Tuesday brings a drop in temperatures. Monday breaks into the 90s for the Treasure Valley and 60s expected the next day. Chances of showers also start to increase as that same low-pressure system passes into the Gem State. A 20% chance Wednesday increases to 30% by Wednesday night. There's a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon with a 40% chance of rain.

This weekend is still looking really nice, so enjoy the good weather while it lasts. After the holiday, skies start to turn as chances of rain are set to move in. Have a great holiday, Idaho!

Treasure Valley extended forecast—