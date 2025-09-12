Lingering storms this afternoon ahead of a warm picture perfect weekend

Idaho News 6

TGIF! We've got a picture-perfect weekend in store. Enjoy the warmer weather; another cool down arrives at the start of Monday.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms develop, mainly over the mountains but a few may drift into valleys. Some could bring heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.

Saturday: A brief break! Skies dry out and temperatures return near normal.

Sunday: Another system arrives with a 30–50% chance of afternoon storms. Expect the risk of downpours, small hail, and gusty winds.

Next Week: Cooler air settles in Monday and Tuesday with highs 5–10° below normal, then warming back near average midweek. Late-week forecasts are uncertain.

