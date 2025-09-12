Hyde Park Street Fair returns this weekend in Boise’s North End

BOISE NORTH END, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair is back this weekend, bringing food, music and more than 180 vendors to Camel’s Back Park in Boise’s North End.

The three-day festival, put on by the North End Neighborhood Association, has been a community tradition since 1979 and is free to attend.

What to Know

Dates & Times



Friday, Sept. 12: 4 – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location

Camel’s Back Park, 1200 W. Heron Street, Boise

What You’ll Find

The fair will feature two stages with live entertainment throughout the weekend, plus vendors offering art, textiles, jewelry, clothing, crafts, and community information. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

Sockeye Brewing will also release a limited-edition Hyde Park Streetfest Ale, available only at the fair’s beer and wine tents.

North End Neighborhood Association

Parking & Transportation

There is no public parking at Camel’s Back Park — disabled permit parking is available on Heron Street.

Street parking in the surrounding neighborhood is “extremely limited.” Organizers encourage attendees to use off-site parking and expanded Valley Regional Transit service.

Other Details

Dogs: Organizers recommend leaving pets at home due to noise and congestion. Service animals are welcome.

First Aid: A first aid tent will be located near the playground and park restrooms.

Sustainability: Attendees are asked to bring reusable water bottles and use recycling bins throughout the park.

Merchandise: The North End Neighborhood Association booth will sell fair merchandise, with proceeds supporting community projects and events.

More information about this year's events and vendors can be found online.