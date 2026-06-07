Idaho is in for a stellar weekend, but wind will accompany it ahead of rain returning to the Gem State.

Red flag warnings start tomorrow for southern Idaho, over the Magic Valley region into the Mini Cassia region, and up into eastern Idaho. This means decent winds will pass through and a higher risk of fire activity. These are set to end Sunday night.

Find out when showers arrive—

Idaho's nice weekend leads to showers coming soon

Our nice skies continue both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures staying below average into the 70s and even upper 60s as the highs for some valley floor cities. The work week will see an early shift as rain moves in Monday night, going into Tuesday.

Rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday night, and sunshine returns heading into next weekend. After that, a warm-up comes in with next weekend returning to the 80's. The middle of the month is trending drier and warmer than usual, so Idaho may see an extended period after Tuesday of no rain and higher temperatures.

Enjoy the nice weekend here in Idaho! Windy weather impacts the Magic Valley tomorrow, and rain comes into Idaho on Tuesday.