Idaho sees snow and rain roll in

We close out the work week with wetter weather moving in with showers for valley floors and snow in the higher elevations.

Evening wet weather is the first wave coming in and more is expected coming in Friday. Starting a 5 P.M. MST Multiple counties north of Boise will be under a Winter weather advisory until 11 P.M. Friday.

The weekend is set to bring lighter chances of rain through southern Idaho mostly having an impact to the north. Temperatures also climb a bit from 40's the next few days to 50's at the start of next work week.

Stay dry, rain and snow continue on over the next few days.